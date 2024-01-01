Hong Kong dollars to Isle of Man pounds today
Convert HKD to IMP at the real exchange rate
HKD to IMP conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.10121 IMP
0
|1 HKD to IMP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1018
|0.1018
|Low
|0.0987
|0.0957
|Average
|0.0999
|0.0983
|Change
|2.15%
|3.35%
1 HKD to IMP stats
The performance of HKD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for HKD to IMP was 2.15.
The performance of HKD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0983. The change for HKD to IMP was 3.35.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Isle of Man pound
|100 HKD
|10.12060 IMP
|200 HKD
|20.24120 IMP
|300 HKD
|30.36180 IMP
|500 HKD
|50.60300 IMP
|1000 HKD
|101.20600 IMP
|2000 HKD
|202.41200 IMP
|2500 HKD
|253.01500 IMP
|3000 HKD
|303.61800 IMP
|4000 HKD
|404.82400 IMP
|5000 HKD
|506.03000 IMP
|10000 HKD
|1,012.06000 IMP
|20000 HKD
|2,024.12000 IMP
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 IMP
|9.88086 HKD
|5 IMP
|49.40430 HKD
|10 IMP
|98.80860 HKD
|20 IMP
|197.61720 HKD
|50 IMP
|494.04300 HKD
|100 IMP
|988.08600 HKD
|250 IMP
|2,470.21500 HKD
|500 IMP
|4,940.43000 HKD
|1000 IMP
|9,880.86000 HKD
|2000 IMP
|19,761.72000 HKD
|5000 IMP
|49,404.30000 HKD
|10000 IMP
|98,808.60000 HKD