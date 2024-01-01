Hong Kong dollars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert HKD to IMP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = £0.1012 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
HKD to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IMP
1 HKD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10180.1018
Low0.09870.0957
Average0.09990.0983
Change2.15%3.35%
1 HKD to IMP stats

The performance of HKD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for HKD to IMP was 2.15.

The performance of HKD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0983. The change for HKD to IMP was 3.35.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Isle of Man pound
100 HKD10.12060 IMP
200 HKD20.24120 IMP
300 HKD30.36180 IMP
500 HKD50.60300 IMP
1000 HKD101.20600 IMP
2000 HKD202.41200 IMP
2500 HKD253.01500 IMP
3000 HKD303.61800 IMP
4000 HKD404.82400 IMP
5000 HKD506.03000 IMP
10000 HKD1,012.06000 IMP
20000 HKD2,024.12000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 IMP9.88086 HKD
5 IMP49.40430 HKD
10 IMP98.80860 HKD
20 IMP197.61720 HKD
50 IMP494.04300 HKD
100 IMP988.08600 HKD
250 IMP2,470.21500 HKD
500 IMP4,940.43000 HKD
1000 IMP9,880.86000 HKD
2000 IMP19,761.72000 HKD
5000 IMP49,404.30000 HKD
10000 IMP98,808.60000 HKD