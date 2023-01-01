1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Isle of Man pounds

Convert HKD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
100.98 imp

1.00000 HKD = 0.10099 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Isle of Man pound
100 HKD10.09850 IMP
200 HKD20.19700 IMP
300 HKD30.29550 IMP
500 HKD50.49250 IMP
1000 HKD100.98500 IMP
2000 HKD201.97000 IMP
2500 HKD252.46250 IMP
3000 HKD302.95500 IMP
4000 HKD403.94000 IMP
5000 HKD504.92500 IMP
10000 HKD1009.85000 IMP
20000 HKD2019.70000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 IMP9.90247 HKD
5 IMP49.51235 HKD
10 IMP99.02470 HKD
20 IMP198.04940 HKD
50 IMP495.12350 HKD
100 IMP990.24700 HKD
250 IMP2475.61750 HKD
500 IMP4951.23500 HKD
1000 IMP9902.47000 HKD
2000 IMP19804.94000 HKD
5000 IMP49512.35000 HKD
10000 IMP99024.70000 HKD