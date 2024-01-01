100 Isle of Man pounds to Hong Kong dollars
Convert IMP to HKD at the real exchange rate
|1 IMP to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|10.1565
|10.1565
|Low
|9.9440
|9.7659
|Average
|10.0597
|9.9559
|Change
|0.36%
|2.08%
|View full history
1 IMP to HKD stats
The performance of IMP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1565 and a 30 day low of 9.9440. This means the 30 day average was 10.0597. The change for IMP to HKD was 0.36.
The performance of IMP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1565 and a 90 day low of 9.7659. This means the 90 day average was 9.9559. The change for IMP to HKD was 2.08.
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 IMP
|9.99705 HKD
|5 IMP
|49.98525 HKD
|10 IMP
|99.97050 HKD
|20 IMP
|199.94100 HKD
|50 IMP
|499.85250 HKD
|100 IMP
|999.70500 HKD
|250 IMP
|2,499.26250 HKD
|500 IMP
|4,998.52500 HKD
|1000 IMP
|9,997.05000 HKD
|2000 IMP
|19,994.10000 HKD
|5000 IMP
|49,985.25000 HKD
|10000 IMP
|99,970.50000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Isle of Man pound
|100 HKD
|10.00290 IMP
|200 HKD
|20.00580 IMP
|300 HKD
|30.00870 IMP
|500 HKD
|50.01450 IMP
|1000 HKD
|100.02900 IMP
|2000 HKD
|200.05800 IMP
|2500 HKD
|250.07250 IMP
|3000 HKD
|300.08700 IMP
|4000 HKD
|400.11600 IMP
|5000 HKD
|500.14500 IMP
|10000 HKD
|1,000.29000 IMP
|20000 HKD
|2,000.58000 IMP