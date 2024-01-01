British pounds sterling to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert GBP to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
999.96 imp

1.000 GBP = 1.000 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
Wise

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Isle of Man pound
1 GBP0.99996 IMP
5 GBP4.99980 IMP
10 GBP9.99960 IMP
20 GBP19.99920 IMP
50 GBP49.99800 IMP
100 GBP99.99600 IMP
250 GBP249.99000 IMP
500 GBP499.98000 IMP
1000 GBP999.96000 IMP
2000 GBP1,999.92000 IMP
5000 GBP4,999.80000 IMP
10000 GBP9,999.60000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / British Pound Sterling
1 IMP1.00004 GBP
5 IMP5.00020 GBP
10 IMP10.00040 GBP
20 IMP20.00080 GBP
50 IMP50.00200 GBP
100 IMP100.00400 GBP
250 IMP250.01000 GBP
500 IMP500.02000 GBP
1000 IMP1,000.04000 GBP
2000 IMP2,000.08000 GBP
5000 IMP5,000.20000 GBP
10000 IMP10,000.40000 GBP