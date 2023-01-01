500 British pounds sterling to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GBP to IMP at the real exchange rate

500 gbp
500.01 imp

1.00000 GBP = 1.00002 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:09
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Isle of Man pound
1 GBP1.00002 IMP
5 GBP5.00010 IMP
10 GBP10.00020 IMP
20 GBP20.00040 IMP
50 GBP50.00100 IMP
100 GBP100.00200 IMP
250 GBP250.00500 IMP
500 GBP500.01000 IMP
1000 GBP1000.02000 IMP
2000 GBP2000.04000 IMP
5000 GBP5000.10000 IMP
10000 GBP10000.20000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / British Pound Sterling
1 IMP0.99998 GBP
5 IMP4.99992 GBP
10 IMP9.99984 GBP
20 IMP19.99968 GBP
50 IMP49.99920 GBP
100 IMP99.99840 GBP
250 IMP249.99600 GBP
500 IMP499.99200 GBP
1000 IMP999.98400 GBP
2000 IMP1999.96800 GBP
5000 IMP4999.92000 GBP
10000 IMP9999.84000 GBP