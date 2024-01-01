Hungarian forints to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert HUF to IMP at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
21.65 imp

1.000 HUF = 0.002165 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6931.4731.6590.96818.198
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1621.7241.9431.13321.301
1 USD0.9160.783183.1021.351.5210.88716.674
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Isle of Man pound
2000 HUF4.32906 IMP
5000 HUF10.82265 IMP
10000 HUF21.64530 IMP
15000 HUF32.46795 IMP
20000 HUF43.29060 IMP
30000 HUF64.93590 IMP
40000 HUF86.58120 IMP
50000 HUF108.22650 IMP
60000 HUF129.87180 IMP
100000 HUF216.45300 IMP
150000 HUF324.67950 IMP
200000 HUF432.90600 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Hungarian Forint
1 IMP461.99400 HUF
5 IMP2,309.97000 HUF
10 IMP4,619.94000 HUF
20 IMP9,239.88000 HUF
50 IMP23,099.70000 HUF
100 IMP46,199.40000 HUF
250 IMP115,498.50000 HUF
500 IMP230,997.00000 HUF
1000 IMP461,994.00000 HUF
2000 IMP923,988.00000 HUF
5000 IMP2,309,970.00000 HUF
10000 IMP4,619,940.00000 HUF