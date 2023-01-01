5000 British pounds sterling to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GBP to IMP at the real exchange rate

5,000 gbp
5,000.15 imp

1.00000 GBP = 1.00003 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86961.0905590.84161.494821.660530.9639518.7571
1 GBP1.1499511.254104.4571.718861.90941.108521.5684
1 USD0.916950.797448183.29891.37071.522650.883917.1997
1 INR0.01100820.009573330.01200510.01645520.01827930.01061120.206482

How to convert British pounds sterling to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Isle of Man pound
1 GBP1.00003 IMP
5 GBP5.00015 IMP
10 GBP10.00030 IMP
20 GBP20.00060 IMP
50 GBP50.00150 IMP
100 GBP100.00300 IMP
250 GBP250.00750 IMP
500 GBP500.01500 IMP
1000 GBP1000.03000 IMP
2000 GBP2000.06000 IMP
5000 GBP5000.15000 IMP
10000 GBP10000.30000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / British Pound Sterling
1 IMP0.99997 GBP
5 IMP4.99985 GBP
10 IMP9.99970 GBP
20 IMP19.99940 GBP
50 IMP49.99850 GBP
100 IMP99.99700 GBP
250 IMP249.99250 GBP
500 IMP499.98500 GBP
1000 IMP999.97000 GBP
2000 IMP1999.94000 GBP
5000 IMP4999.85000 GBP
10000 IMP9999.70000 GBP