Maldivian rufiyaas to Romanian leus today

Convert MVR to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
292.27 ron

MVR1.000 MVR = L0.2923 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MVR to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 MVR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30000.3061
Low0.28860.2886
Average0.29370.2987
Change-2.58%-1.51%
View full history

1 MVR to RON stats

The performance of MVR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3000 and a 30 day low of 0.2886. This means the 30 day average was 0.2937. The change for MVR to RON was -2.58.

The performance of MVR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3061 and a 90 day low of 0.2886. This means the 90 day average was 0.2987. The change for MVR to RON was -1.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9670.9051.491.3550.76283.9511.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6730.073
1 EUR1.10419.84411.6461.4970.84292.721.444
1 AUD0.67112.0590.60810.9090.51256.3440.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Romanian Leu
1 MVR0.29227 RON
5 MVR1.46135 RON
10 MVR2.92269 RON
20 MVR5.84538 RON
50 MVR14.61345 RON
100 MVR29.22690 RON
250 MVR73.06725 RON
500 MVR146.13450 RON
1000 MVR292.26900 RON
2000 MVR584.53800 RON
5000 MVR1,461.34500 RON
10000 MVR2,922.69000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 RON3.42151 MVR
5 RON17.10755 MVR
10 RON34.21510 MVR
20 RON68.43020 MVR
50 RON171.07550 MVR
100 RON342.15100 MVR
250 RON855.37750 MVR
500 RON1,710.75500 MVR
1000 RON3,421.51000 MVR
2000 RON6,843.02000 MVR
5000 RON17,107.55000 MVR
10000 RON34,215.10000 MVR