250 Maldivian rufiyaas to Romanian leus

Convert MVR to RON at the real exchange rate

250 mvr
73.71 ron

1.00000 MVR = 0.29485 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Romanian Leu
1 MVR0.29485 RON
5 MVR1.47425 RON
10 MVR2.94850 RON
20 MVR5.89700 RON
50 MVR14.74250 RON
100 MVR29.48500 RON
250 MVR73.71250 RON
500 MVR147.42500 RON
1000 MVR294.85000 RON
2000 MVR589.70000 RON
5000 MVR1474.25000 RON
10000 MVR2948.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 RON3.39156 MVR
5 RON16.95780 MVR
10 RON33.91560 MVR
20 RON67.83120 MVR
50 RON169.57800 MVR
100 RON339.15600 MVR
250 RON847.89000 MVR
500 RON1695.78000 MVR
1000 RON3391.56000 MVR
2000 RON6783.12000 MVR
5000 RON16957.80000 MVR
10000 RON33915.60000 MVR