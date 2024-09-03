Maldivian rufiyaa to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Romanian leus is currently 0.292 today, reflecting a -0.571% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.376% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.296 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.289 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.405% increase in value.