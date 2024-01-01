Maldivian rufiyaas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert MVR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
245.74 pen

MVR1.000 MVR = S/.0.2457 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:47
MVR to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PEN
1 MVR to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24710.2522
Low0.24180.2418
Average0.24380.2459
Change-0.16%1.09%
1 MVR to PEN stats

The performance of MVR to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2471 and a 30 day low of 0.2418. This means the 30 day average was 0.2438. The change for MVR to PEN was -0.16.

The performance of MVR to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2522 and a 90 day low of 0.2418. This means the 90 day average was 0.2459. The change for MVR to PEN was 1.09.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MVR0.24574 PEN
5 MVR1.22869 PEN
10 MVR2.45738 PEN
20 MVR4.91476 PEN
50 MVR12.28690 PEN
100 MVR24.57380 PEN
250 MVR61.43450 PEN
500 MVR122.86900 PEN
1000 MVR245.73800 PEN
2000 MVR491.47600 PEN
5000 MVR1,228.69000 PEN
10000 MVR2,457.38000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PEN4.06937 MVR
5 PEN20.34685 MVR
10 PEN40.69370 MVR
20 PEN81.38740 MVR
50 PEN203.46850 MVR
100 PEN406.93700 MVR
250 PEN1,017.34250 MVR
500 PEN2,034.68500 MVR
1000 PEN4,069.37000 MVR
2000 PEN8,138.74000 MVR
5000 PEN20,346.85000 MVR
10000 PEN40,693.70000 MVR