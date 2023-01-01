1 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MVR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
241.30 pen

1.00000 MVR = 0.24130 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MVR0.24130 PEN
5 MVR1.20652 PEN
10 MVR2.41303 PEN
20 MVR4.82606 PEN
50 MVR12.06515 PEN
100 MVR24.13030 PEN
250 MVR60.32575 PEN
500 MVR120.65150 PEN
1000 MVR241.30300 PEN
2000 MVR482.60600 PEN
5000 MVR1206.51500 PEN
10000 MVR2413.03000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PEN4.14416 MVR
5 PEN20.72080 MVR
10 PEN41.44160 MVR
20 PEN82.88320 MVR
50 PEN207.20800 MVR
100 PEN414.41600 MVR
250 PEN1036.04000 MVR
500 PEN2072.08000 MVR
1000 PEN4144.16000 MVR
2000 PEN8288.32000 MVR
5000 PEN20720.80000 MVR
10000 PEN41441.60000 MVR