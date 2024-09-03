Maldivian rufiyaa to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.246 today, reflecting a -0.358% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.292% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.249 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.243 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.356% increase in value.