Maldivian rufiyaas to Samoan talas today

Convert MVR to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
174.59 wst

MVR1.000 MVR = WS$0.1746 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
MVR to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 MVR to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18180.1821
Low0.17460.1746
Average0.17780.1781
Change-3.94%-0.65%
1 MVR to WST stats

The performance of MVR to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1818 and a 30 day low of 0.1746. This means the 30 day average was 0.1778. The change for MVR to WST was -3.94.

The performance of MVR to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1821 and a 90 day low of 0.1746. This means the 90 day average was 0.1781. The change for MVR to WST was -0.65.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9810.9061.491.3550.76383.9541.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6690.073
1 EUR1.10419.85711.6451.4970.84292.7151.443
1 AUD0.67112.0710.60810.910.51256.3630.877

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Samoan Tala
1 MVR0.17459 WST
5 MVR0.87297 WST
10 MVR1.74594 WST
20 MVR3.49188 WST
50 MVR8.72970 WST
100 MVR17.45940 WST
250 MVR43.64850 WST
500 MVR87.29700 WST
1000 MVR174.59400 WST
2000 MVR349.18800 WST
5000 MVR872.97000 WST
10000 MVR1,745.94000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 WST5.72758 MVR
5 WST28.63790 MVR
10 WST57.27580 MVR
20 WST114.55160 MVR
50 WST286.37900 MVR
100 WST572.75800 MVR
250 WST1,431.89500 MVR
500 WST2,863.79000 MVR
1000 WST5,727.58000 MVR
2000 WST11,455.16000 MVR
5000 WST28,637.90000 MVR
10000 WST57,275.80000 MVR