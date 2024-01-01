Swedish kronor to Samoan talas today

Convert SEK to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
260.98 wst

kr1.000 SEK = WS$0.2610 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:04
SEK to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

WST
1 SEK to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26790.2679
Low0.25970.2496
Average0.26340.2595
Change0.04%0.07%
1 SEK to WST stats

The performance of SEK to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2679 and a 30 day low of 0.2597. This means the 30 day average was 0.2634. The change for SEK to WST was 0.04.

The performance of SEK to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2679 and a 90 day low of 0.2496. This means the 90 day average was 0.2595. The change for SEK to WST was 0.07.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9531.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8437.4611.80692.7381.4964.282
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85414.012110.0661.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Samoan Tala
1 SEK0.26098 WST
5 SEK1.30489 WST
10 SEK2.60978 WST
20 SEK5.21956 WST
50 SEK13.04890 WST
100 SEK26.09780 WST
250 SEK65.24450 WST
500 SEK130.48900 WST
1000 SEK260.97800 WST
2000 SEK521.95600 WST
5000 SEK1,304.89000 WST
10000 SEK2,609.78000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Swedish Krona
1 WST3.83173 SEK
5 WST19.15865 SEK
10 WST38.31730 SEK
20 WST76.63460 SEK
50 WST191.58650 SEK
100 WST383.17300 SEK
250 WST957.93250 SEK
500 WST1,915.86500 SEK
1000 WST3,831.73000 SEK
2000 WST7,663.46000 SEK
5000 WST19,158.65000 SEK
10000 WST38,317.30000 SEK