1,000 aud
1,776.70 wst

1.000 AUD = 1.777 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 AUD1.77670 WST
5 AUD8.88350 WST
10 AUD17.76700 WST
20 AUD35.53400 WST
50 AUD88.83500 WST
100 AUD177.67000 WST
250 AUD444.17500 WST
500 AUD888.35000 WST
1000 AUD1,776.70000 WST
2000 AUD3,553.40000 WST
5000 AUD8,883.50000 WST
10000 AUD17,767.00000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Australian Dollar
1 WST0.56284 AUD
5 WST2.81420 AUD
10 WST5.62840 AUD
20 WST11.25680 AUD
50 WST28.14200 AUD
100 WST56.28400 AUD
250 WST140.71000 AUD
500 WST281.42000 AUD
1000 WST562.84000 AUD
2000 WST1,125.68000 AUD
5000 WST2,814.20000 AUD
10000 WST5,628.40000 AUD