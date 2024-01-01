Indonesian rupiahs to Samoan talas today

Convert IDR to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
172.68 wst

1.000 IDR = 0.0001727 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6721.4721.6590.96718.215
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1721.7241.9431.13321.329
1 USD0.9170.783183.1131.3491.5210.88716.697
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Samoan Tala
1 IDR0.00017 WST
5 IDR0.00086 WST
10 IDR0.00173 WST
20 IDR0.00345 WST
50 IDR0.00863 WST
100 IDR0.01727 WST
250 IDR0.04317 WST
500 IDR0.08634 WST
1000 IDR0.17268 WST
2000 IDR0.34536 WST
5000 IDR0.86341 WST
10000 IDR1.72682 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Indonesian Rupiah
1 WST5,790.98000 IDR
5 WST28,954.90000 IDR
10 WST57,909.80000 IDR
20 WST115,819.60000 IDR
50 WST289,549.00000 IDR
100 WST579,098.00000 IDR
250 WST1,447,745.00000 IDR
500 WST2,895,490.00000 IDR
1000 WST5,790,980.00000 IDR
2000 WST11,581,960.00000 IDR
5000 WST28,954,900.00000 IDR
10000 WST57,909,800.00000 IDR