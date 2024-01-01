Israeli new sheqels to Samoan talas today

Convert ILS to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
742.54 wst

1.000 ILS = 0.7425 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.761.4731.6590.96818.225
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2651.7241.9421.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3481.5190.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Samoan Tala
1 ILS0.74254 WST
5 ILS3.71268 WST
10 ILS7.42535 WST
20 ILS14.85070 WST
50 ILS37.12675 WST
100 ILS74.25350 WST
250 ILS185.63375 WST
500 ILS371.26750 WST
1000 ILS742.53500 WST
2000 ILS1,485.07000 WST
5000 ILS3,712.67500 WST
10000 ILS7,425.35000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Israeli New Sheqel
1 WST1.34674 ILS
5 WST6.73370 ILS
10 WST13.46740 ILS
20 WST26.93480 ILS
50 WST67.33700 ILS
100 WST134.67400 ILS
250 WST336.68500 ILS
500 WST673.37000 ILS
1000 WST1,346.74000 ILS
2000 WST2,693.48000 ILS
5000 WST6,733.70000 ILS
10000 WST13,467.40000 ILS