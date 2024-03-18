British pounds sterling to Samoan talas today

Convert GBP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
3,461.29 wst

1.000 GBP = 3.461 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2511.4751.6650.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6321.7271.9481.13121.369
1 USD0.920.786183.0541.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Samoan Tala
1 GBP3.46129 WST
5 GBP17.30645 WST
10 GBP34.61290 WST
20 GBP69.22580 WST
50 GBP173.06450 WST
100 GBP346.12900 WST
250 GBP865.32250 WST
500 GBP1,730.64500 WST
1000 GBP3,461.29000 WST
2000 GBP6,922.58000 WST
5000 GBP17,306.45000 WST
10000 GBP34,612.90000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / British Pound Sterling
1 WST0.28891 GBP
5 WST1.44455 GBP
10 WST2.88910 GBP
20 WST5.77820 GBP
50 WST14.44550 GBP
100 WST28.89100 GBP
250 WST72.22750 GBP
500 WST144.45500 GBP
1000 WST288.91000 GBP
2000 WST577.82000 GBP
5000 WST1,444.55000 GBP
10000 WST2,889.10000 GBP