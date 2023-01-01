10 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Samoan talas

Convert MVR to WST at the real exchange rate

10000 mvr
1748.19 wst

1.00000 MVR = 0.17482 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Samoan Tala
1 MVR0.17482 WST
5 MVR0.87410 WST
10 MVR1.74819 WST
20 MVR3.49638 WST
50 MVR8.74095 WST
100 MVR17.48190 WST
250 MVR43.70475 WST
500 MVR87.40950 WST
1000 MVR174.81900 WST
2000 MVR349.63800 WST
5000 MVR874.09500 WST
10000 MVR1748.19000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 WST5.72020 MVR
5 WST28.60100 MVR
10 WST57.20200 MVR
20 WST114.40400 MVR
50 WST286.01000 MVR
100 WST572.02000 MVR
250 WST1430.05000 MVR
500 WST2860.10000 MVR
1000 WST5720.20000 MVR
2000 WST11440.40000 MVR
5000 WST28601.00000 MVR
10000 WST57202.00000 MVR