Maldivian rufiyaas to Argentine pesos today

Convert MVR to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
61,880.80 ars

MVR1.000 MVR = $61.88 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
MVR to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 MVR to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High62.558562.5585
Low60.678558.2589
Average61.427360.4008
Change0.82%6.22%
1 MVR to ARS stats

The performance of MVR to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.5585 and a 30 day low of 60.6785. This means the 30 day average was 61.4273. The change for MVR to ARS was 0.82.

The performance of MVR to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.5585 and a 90 day low of 58.2589. This means the 90 day average was 60.4008. The change for MVR to ARS was 6.22.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9750.9061.491.3550.76383.9481.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.670.073
1 EUR1.10419.84911.6451.4960.84292.71.444
1 AUD0.67112.0640.60810.910.51256.3420.878

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Argentine Peso
1 MVR61.88080 ARS
5 MVR309.40400 ARS
10 MVR618.80800 ARS
20 MVR1,237.61600 ARS
50 MVR3,094.04000 ARS
100 MVR6,188.08000 ARS
250 MVR15,470.20000 ARS
500 MVR30,940.40000 ARS
1000 MVR61,880.80000 ARS
2000 MVR123,761.60000 ARS
5000 MVR309,404.00000 ARS
10000 MVR618,808.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ARS0.01616 MVR
5 ARS0.08080 MVR
10 ARS0.16160 MVR
20 ARS0.32320 MVR
50 ARS0.80801 MVR
100 ARS1.61601 MVR
250 ARS4.04003 MVR
500 ARS8.08005 MVR
1000 ARS16.16010 MVR
2000 ARS32.32020 MVR
5000 ARS80.80050 MVR
10000 ARS161.60100 MVR