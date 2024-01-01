Swedish kronor to Argentine pesos today

Convert SEK to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
92,491.50 ars

kr1.000 SEK = $92.49 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37
SEK to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ARS
1 SEK to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High93.430893.4308
Low88.100785.1702
Average90.989288.0056
Change4.98%6.98%
1 SEK to ARS stats

The performance of SEK to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 93.4308 and a 30 day low of 88.1007. This means the 30 day average was 90.9892. The change for SEK to ARS was 4.98.

The performance of SEK to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 93.4308 and a 90 day low of 85.1702. This means the 90 day average was 88.0056. The change for SEK to ARS was 6.98.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9491.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7351.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0741.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Argentine Peso
1 SEK92.49150 ARS
5 SEK462.45750 ARS
10 SEK924.91500 ARS
20 SEK1,849.83000 ARS
50 SEK4,624.57500 ARS
100 SEK9,249.15000 ARS
250 SEK23,122.87500 ARS
500 SEK46,245.75000 ARS
1000 SEK92,491.50000 ARS
2000 SEK184,983.00000 ARS
5000 SEK462,457.50000 ARS
10000 SEK924,915.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 ARS0.01081 SEK
5 ARS0.05406 SEK
10 ARS0.10812 SEK
20 ARS0.21624 SEK
50 ARS0.54059 SEK
100 ARS1.08118 SEK
250 ARS2.70295 SEK
500 ARS5.40590 SEK
1000 ARS10.81180 SEK
2000 ARS21.62360 SEK
5000 ARS54.05900 SEK
10000 ARS108.11800 SEK