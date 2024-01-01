Convert SEK to ARS at the real exchange rate

Swedish kronor to Argentine pesos today

1,000 sek
86,120.90 ars

kr1.000 SEK = $86.12 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9370.7936.98710.68783.5691.3714.044
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40989.211.4634.317
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81513.483105.4261.7295.102
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.5311.9610.1960.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Argentine Peso
1 SEK86.12090 ARS
5 SEK430.60450 ARS
10 SEK861.20900 ARS
20 SEK1,722.41800 ARS
50 SEK4,306.04500 ARS
100 SEK8,612.09000 ARS
250 SEK21,530.22500 ARS
500 SEK43,060.45000 ARS
1000 SEK86,120.90000 ARS
2000 SEK172,241.80000 ARS
5000 SEK430,604.50000 ARS
10000 SEK861,209.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 ARS0.01161 SEK
5 ARS0.05806 SEK
10 ARS0.11612 SEK
20 ARS0.23223 SEK
50 ARS0.58058 SEK
100 ARS1.16116 SEK
250 ARS2.90290 SEK
500 ARS5.80580 SEK
1000 ARS11.61160 SEK
2000 ARS23.22320 SEK
5000 ARS58.05800 SEK
10000 ARS116.11600 SEK