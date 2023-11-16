Bulgarian levs to Argentine pesos today

Convert BGN to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
195,661 ars

1.00000 BGN = 195.66100 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.92211.673081.372551.543571.349550.80690718.3038
1 EUR1.084511.814461.488531.6741.463590.875219.8505
1 NZD0.59770.5511310.8203730.922590.8066260.48228810.9402
1 CAD0.7285710.6718041.2189611.12460.9832430.58788913.3356

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Argentine Peso
1 BGN195.66100 ARS
5 BGN978.30500 ARS
10 BGN1956.61000 ARS
20 BGN3913.22000 ARS
50 BGN9783.05000 ARS
100 BGN19566.10000 ARS
250 BGN48915.25000 ARS
500 BGN97830.50000 ARS
1000 BGN195661.00000 ARS
2000 BGN391322.00000 ARS
5000 BGN978305.00000 ARS
10000 BGN1956610.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 ARS0.00511 BGN
5 ARS0.02555 BGN
10 ARS0.05111 BGN
20 ARS0.10222 BGN
50 ARS0.25554 BGN
100 ARS0.51109 BGN
250 ARS1.27772 BGN
500 ARS2.55544 BGN
1000 ARS5.11089 BGN
2000 ARS10.22178 BGN
5000 ARS25.55445 BGN
10000 ARS51.10890 BGN