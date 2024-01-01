Polish zloty to Argentine pesos today

Convert PLN to ARS at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = $244.9 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
PLN to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 PLN to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High253.8960253.8960
Low244.8900233.5650
Average248.8418245.4592
Change-3.55%3.79%
1 PLN to ARS stats

The performance of PLN to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 253.8960 and a 30 day low of 244.8900. This means the 30 day average was 248.8418. The change for PLN to ARS was -3.55.

The performance of PLN to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 253.8960 and a 90 day low of 233.5650. This means the 90 day average was 245.4592. The change for PLN to ARS was 3.79.

How to convert Polish zloty to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Argentine Peso
1 PLN244.89000 ARS
5 PLN1,224.45000 ARS
10 PLN2,448.90000 ARS
20 PLN4,897.80000 ARS
50 PLN12,244.50000 ARS
100 PLN24,489.00000 ARS
250 PLN61,222.50000 ARS
500 PLN122,445.00000 ARS
1000 PLN244,890.00000 ARS
2000 PLN489,780.00000 ARS
5000 PLN1,224,450.00000 ARS
10000 PLN2,448,900.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Polish Zloty
1 ARS0.00408 PLN
5 ARS0.02042 PLN
10 ARS0.04083 PLN
20 ARS0.08167 PLN
50 ARS0.20417 PLN
100 ARS0.40835 PLN
250 ARS1.02087 PLN
500 ARS2.04173 PLN
1000 ARS4.08347 PLN
2000 ARS8.16694 PLN
5000 ARS20.41735 PLN
10000 ARS40.83470 PLN