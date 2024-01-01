5,000 Argentine pesos to Polish zloty

Convert ARS to PLN at the real exchange rate

5,000 ars
20.38 pln

$1.000 ARS = zł0.004076 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
ARS to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PLN
1 ARS to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00420.0045
Low0.00400.0040
Average0.00410.0043
Change-3.29%-7.65%
View full history

1 ARS to PLN stats

The performance of ARS to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0042 and a 30 day low of 0.0040. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for ARS to PLN was -3.29.

The performance of ARS to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0045 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0043. The change for ARS to PLN was -7.65.

1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8661.30717.8660.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0850.88412.0850.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2360.96813.2360.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7371.44319.7370.842

How to convert Argentine pesos to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Polish Zloty
1 ARS0.00408 PLN
5 ARS0.02038 PLN
10 ARS0.04076 PLN
20 ARS0.08151 PLN
50 ARS0.20379 PLN
100 ARS0.40757 PLN
250 ARS1.01894 PLN
500 ARS2.03787 PLN
1000 ARS4.07574 PLN
2000 ARS8.15148 PLN
5000 ARS20.37870 PLN
10000 ARS40.75740 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Argentine Peso
1 PLN245.35400 ARS
5 PLN1,226.77000 ARS
10 PLN2,453.54000 ARS
20 PLN4,907.08000 ARS
50 PLN12,267.70000 ARS
100 PLN24,535.40000 ARS
250 PLN61,338.50000 ARS
500 PLN122,677.00000 ARS
1000 PLN245,354.00000 ARS
2000 PLN490,708.00000 ARS
5000 PLN1,226,770.00000 ARS
10000 PLN2,453,540.00000 ARS