Argentine pesos to South African rand today

Convert ARS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
51.68 zar

1.00000 ARS = 0.05168 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874451.0848590.28941.48631.671060.964118.747
1 GBP1.1435811.24065103.2561.699751.911041.1025221.4393
1 USD0.921750.806029183.22751.370051.540360.8887517.2807
1 INR0.01107550.009684650.012015310.01646150.01850780.01067860.207632

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / South African Rand
1 ARS0.05168 ZAR
5 ARS0.25840 ZAR
10 ARS0.51680 ZAR
20 ARS1.03361 ZAR
50 ARS2.58401 ZAR
100 ARS5.16803 ZAR
250 ARS12.92007 ZAR
500 ARS25.84015 ZAR
1000 ARS51.68030 ZAR
2000 ARS103.36060 ZAR
5000 ARS258.40150 ZAR
10000 ARS516.80300 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Argentine Peso
1 ZAR19.34970 ARS
5 ZAR96.74850 ARS
10 ZAR193.49700 ARS
20 ZAR386.99400 ARS
50 ZAR967.48500 ARS
100 ZAR1934.97000 ARS
250 ZAR4837.42500 ARS
500 ZAR9674.85000 ARS
1000 ZAR19349.70000 ARS
2000 ZAR38699.40000 ARS
5000 ZAR96748.50000 ARS
10000 ZAR193497.00000 ARS