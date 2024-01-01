Argentine pesos to South African rand today

Convert ARS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
22.21 zar

1.000 ARS = 0.02221 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5331.3590.92118.9511.34418.9510.787
1 AUD0.65210.8870.60112.3640.87712.3640.513
1 CAD0.7361.12810.67813.9410.98813.9410.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5761.45920.5760.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / South African Rand
1 ARS0.02221 ZAR
5 ARS0.11106 ZAR
10 ARS0.22212 ZAR
20 ARS0.44425 ZAR
50 ARS1.11062 ZAR
100 ARS2.22123 ZAR
250 ARS5.55308 ZAR
500 ARS11.10615 ZAR
1000 ARS22.21230 ZAR
2000 ARS44.42460 ZAR
5000 ARS111.06150 ZAR
10000 ARS222.12300 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Argentine Peso
1 ZAR45.02010 ARS
5 ZAR225.10050 ARS
10 ZAR450.20100 ARS
20 ZAR900.40200 ARS
50 ZAR2,251.00500 ARS
100 ZAR4,502.01000 ARS
250 ZAR11,255.02500 ARS
500 ZAR22,510.05000 ARS
1000 ZAR45,020.10000 ARS
2000 ZAR90,040.20000 ARS
5000 ZAR225,100.50000 ARS
10000 ZAR450,201.00000 ARS