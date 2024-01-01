Argentine pesos to Canadian dollars today

Convert ARS to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
1.59 cad

1.000 ARS = 0.001593 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 ARS0.00159 CAD
5 ARS0.00796 CAD
10 ARS0.01593 CAD
20 ARS0.03186 CAD
50 ARS0.07964 CAD
100 ARS0.15928 CAD
250 ARS0.39820 CAD
500 ARS0.79639 CAD
1000 ARS1.59278 CAD
2000 ARS3.18556 CAD
5000 ARS7.96390 CAD
10000 ARS15.92780 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 CAD627.83300 ARS
5 CAD3,139.16500 ARS
10 CAD6,278.33000 ARS
20 CAD12,556.66000 ARS
50 CAD31,391.65000 ARS
100 CAD62,783.30000 ARS
250 CAD156,958.25000 ARS
500 CAD313,916.50000 ARS
1000 CAD627,833.00000 ARS
2000 CAD1,255,666.00000 ARS
5000 CAD3,139,165.00000 ARS
10000 CAD6,278,330.00000 ARS