20 Canadian dollars to Argentine pesos

Convert CAD to ARS at the real exchange rate

20 cad
5205.54 ars

1.00000 CAD = 260.27700 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.918550.8003522851.52877.1563555.5733
1 INR0.012002710.01102480.00960643.420770.01834860.08589560.66703
1 EUR1.088790.704510.8713310.281.66437.7911260.5027
1 GBP1.24945104.0971.147711356.0931.910048.941569.4361

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Canadian dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 CAD260.27700 ARS
5 CAD1301.38500 ARS
10 CAD2602.77000 ARS
20 CAD5205.54000 ARS
50 CAD13013.85000 ARS
100 CAD26027.70000 ARS
250 CAD65069.25000 ARS
500 CAD130138.50000 ARS
1000 CAD260277.00000 ARS
2000 CAD520554.00000 ARS
5000 CAD1301385.00000 ARS
10000 CAD2602770.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 ARS0.00384 CAD
5 ARS0.01921 CAD
10 ARS0.03842 CAD
20 ARS0.07684 CAD
50 ARS0.19210 CAD
100 ARS0.38421 CAD
250 ARS0.96052 CAD
500 ARS1.92103 CAD
1000 ARS3.84206 CAD
2000 ARS7.68412 CAD
5000 ARS19.21030 CAD
10000 ARS38.42060 CAD