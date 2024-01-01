Israeli new sheqels to Argentine pesos today

Convert ILS to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
233,645 ars

1.000 ILS = 233.6 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6351.4721.6590.96718.204
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1391.7241.9431.13321.318
1 USD0.9170.783183.1091.351.5210.88716.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Argentine Peso
1 ILS233.64500 ARS
5 ILS1,168.22500 ARS
10 ILS2,336.45000 ARS
20 ILS4,672.90000 ARS
50 ILS11,682.25000 ARS
100 ILS23,364.50000 ARS
250 ILS58,411.25000 ARS
500 ILS116,822.50000 ARS
1000 ILS233,645.00000 ARS
2000 ILS467,290.00000 ARS
5000 ILS1,168,225.00000 ARS
10000 ILS2,336,450.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ARS0.00428 ILS
5 ARS0.02140 ILS
10 ARS0.04280 ILS
20 ARS0.08560 ILS
50 ARS0.21400 ILS
100 ARS0.42800 ILS
250 ARS1.07000 ILS
500 ARS2.14000 ILS
1000 ARS4.28000 ILS
2000 ARS8.56000 ILS
5000 ARS21.40000 ILS
10000 ARS42.80000 ILS