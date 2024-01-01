Indonesian rupiahs to Argentine pesos today

Convert IDR to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
54,297.30 ars

1.000 IDR = 0.05430 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.1030.9161.341.521.3490.7837.823
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.094
1 EUR1.09190.67811.4621.6591.4720.8548.536
1 SGD0.74662.0310.68411.1351.0070.5845.839

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Argentine Peso
1 IDR0.05430 ARS
5 IDR0.27149 ARS
10 IDR0.54297 ARS
20 IDR1.08595 ARS
50 IDR2.71487 ARS
100 IDR5.42973 ARS
250 IDR13.57433 ARS
500 IDR27.14865 ARS
1000 IDR54.29730 ARS
2000 IDR108.59460 ARS
5000 IDR271.48650 ARS
10000 IDR542.97300 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ARS18.41710 IDR
5 ARS92.08550 IDR
10 ARS184.17100 IDR
20 ARS368.34200 IDR
50 ARS920.85500 IDR
100 ARS1,841.71000 IDR
250 ARS4,604.27500 IDR
500 ARS9,208.55000 IDR
1000 ARS18,417.10000 IDR
2000 ARS36,834.20000 IDR
5000 ARS92,085.50000 IDR
10000 ARS184,171.00000 IDR