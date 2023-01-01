500 Argentine pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert ARS to IDR at the real exchange rate

500 ars
21,496.90 idr

1.00000 ARS = 42.99380 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862951.090990.92431.477511.65150.953718.944
1 GBP1.1588211.26415105.3641.712161.913781.1051621.9526
1 USD0.916650.791045183.3481.35441.513890.8742517.3655
1 INR0.01099820.009490870.011997910.01624990.01816350.01048920.208349

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ARS42.99380 IDR
5 ARS214.96900 IDR
10 ARS429.93800 IDR
20 ARS859.87600 IDR
50 ARS2149.69000 IDR
100 ARS4299.38000 IDR
250 ARS10748.45000 IDR
500 ARS21496.90000 IDR
1000 ARS42993.80000 IDR
2000 ARS85987.60000 IDR
5000 ARS214969.00000 IDR
10000 ARS429938.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Argentine Peso
1 IDR0.02326 ARS
5 IDR0.11630 ARS
10 IDR0.23259 ARS
20 IDR0.46518 ARS
50 IDR1.16296 ARS
100 IDR2.32592 ARS
250 IDR5.81480 ARS
500 IDR11.62960 ARS
1000 IDR23.25920 ARS
2000 IDR46.51840 ARS
5000 IDR116.29600 ARS
10000 IDR232.59200 ARS