Argentine pesos to Singapore dollars today

Convert ARS to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
1.57 sgd

1.000 ARS = 0.001575 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2521.4761.6640.96618.273
1 GBP1.1711.271105.611.7281.9481.13121.382
1 USD0.9210.787183.1081.3591.5330.8916.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 ARS0.00157 SGD
5 ARS0.00787 SGD
10 ARS0.01575 SGD
20 ARS0.03149 SGD
50 ARS0.07874 SGD
100 ARS0.15747 SGD
250 ARS0.39368 SGD
500 ARS0.78737 SGD
1000 ARS1.57473 SGD
2000 ARS3.14946 SGD
5000 ARS7.87365 SGD
10000 ARS15.74730 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 SGD635.03000 ARS
5 SGD3,175.15000 ARS
10 SGD6,350.30000 ARS
20 SGD12,700.60000 ARS
50 SGD31,751.50000 ARS
100 SGD63,503.00000 ARS
250 SGD158,757.50000 ARS
500 SGD317,515.00000 ARS
1000 SGD635,030.00000 ARS
2000 SGD1,270,060.00000 ARS
5000 SGD3,175,150.00000 ARS
10000 SGD6,350,300.00000 ARS