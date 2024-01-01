Argentine pesos to US dollars today

Convert ARS to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
1.17 usd

1.000 ARS = 0.001172 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
How to convert Argentine pesos to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / US Dollar
1 ARS0.00117 USD
5 ARS0.00586 USD
10 ARS0.01172 USD
20 ARS0.02344 USD
50 ARS0.05860 USD
100 ARS0.11721 USD
250 ARS0.29302 USD
500 ARS0.58604 USD
1000 ARS1.17207 USD
2000 ARS2.34414 USD
5000 ARS5.86035 USD
10000 ARS11.72070 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 USD853.19400 ARS
5 USD4,265.97000 ARS
10 USD8,531.94000 ARS
20 USD17,063.88000 ARS
50 USD42,659.70000 ARS
100 USD85,319.40000 ARS
250 USD213,298.50000 ARS
500 USD426,597.00000 ARS
1000 USD853,194.00000 ARS
2000 USD1,706,388.00000 ARS
5000 USD4,265,970.00000 ARS
10000 USD8,531,940.00000 ARS