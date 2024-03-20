Euros to Argentine pesos today

Convert EUR to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
927,379 ars

1.000 EUR = 927.4 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:41
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7860.8891.35783.0191.531151.4553.972
1 GBP1.27211.1311.727105.631.948192.7045.053
1 CHF1.1250.88411.52793.4111.722170.4144.469
1 CAD0.7370.5790.655161.1671.128111.592.926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Argentine Peso
1 EUR927.37900 ARS
5 EUR4,636.89500 ARS
10 EUR9,273.79000 ARS
20 EUR18,547.58000 ARS
50 EUR46,368.95000 ARS
100 EUR92,737.90000 ARS
250 EUR231,844.75000 ARS
500 EUR463,689.50000 ARS
1000 EUR927,379.00000 ARS
2000 EUR1,854,758.00000 ARS
5000 EUR4,636,895.00000 ARS
10000 EUR9,273,790.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Euro
1 ARS0.00108 EUR
5 ARS0.00539 EUR
10 ARS0.01078 EUR
20 ARS0.02157 EUR
50 ARS0.05392 EUR
100 ARS0.10783 EUR
250 ARS0.26958 EUR
500 ARS0.53916 EUR
1000 ARS1.07831 EUR
2000 ARS2.15662 EUR
5000 ARS5.39155 EUR
10000 ARS10.78310 EUR