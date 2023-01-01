Argentine pesos to Canadian dollars today

Convert ARS to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
3.88 cad

1.00000 ARS = 0.00388 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:48
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874751.084690.2741.486231.671440.9641518.752
1 GBP1.1431811.23985103.1961.698971.91071.102221.4361
1 USD0.9220.806549183.23251.37031.541070.8889517.2893
1 INR0.01107740.009690320.012014510.01646350.01851520.01068030.207723

How to convert Argentine pesos to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 ARS0.00388 CAD
5 ARS0.01942 CAD
10 ARS0.03884 CAD
20 ARS0.07768 CAD
50 ARS0.19419 CAD
100 ARS0.38838 CAD
250 ARS0.97095 CAD
500 ARS1.94190 CAD
1000 ARS3.88380 CAD
2000 ARS7.76760 CAD
5000 ARS19.41900 CAD
10000 ARS38.83800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 CAD257.48000 ARS
5 CAD1287.40000 ARS
10 CAD2574.80000 ARS
20 CAD5149.60000 ARS
50 CAD12874.00000 ARS
100 CAD25748.00000 ARS
250 CAD64370.00000 ARS
500 CAD128740.00000 ARS
1000 CAD257480.00000 ARS
2000 CAD514960.00000 ARS
5000 CAD1287400.00000 ARS
10000 CAD2574800.00000 ARS