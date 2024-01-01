10 Argentine pesos to Canadian dollars

Convert ARS to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 ars
0.01 cad

$1.000 ARS = C$0.001419 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:38
ARS to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 ARS to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0015
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00140.0015
Change-4.55%-6.94%
1 ARS to CAD stats

The performance of ARS to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0014. The change for ARS to CAD was -4.55.

The performance of ARS to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0015 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for ARS to CAD was -6.94.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.3490.90517.8711.30617.8710.761
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0930.88412.0930.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2430.96813.2430.564
1 EUR1.1061.6341.492119.7581.44419.7580.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 ARS0.00142 CAD
5 ARS0.00709 CAD
10 ARS0.01419 CAD
20 ARS0.02837 CAD
50 ARS0.07093 CAD
100 ARS0.14187 CAD
250 ARS0.35467 CAD
500 ARS0.70934 CAD
1000 ARS1.41868 CAD
2000 ARS2.83736 CAD
5000 ARS7.09340 CAD
10000 ARS14.18680 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 CAD704.88100 ARS
5 CAD3,524.40500 ARS
10 CAD7,048.81000 ARS
20 CAD14,097.62000 ARS
50 CAD35,244.05000 ARS
100 CAD70,488.10000 ARS
250 CAD176,220.25000 ARS
500 CAD352,440.50000 ARS
1000 CAD704,881.00000 ARS
2000 CAD1,409,762.00000 ARS
5000 CAD3,524,405.00000 ARS
10000 CAD7,048,810.00000 ARS