Australian dollars to Namibian dollars today

Convert AUD to NAD at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
11831.90 nad

1.00000 AUD = 11.83190 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80606283.23250.921651.66847151.1951.37031.3485
1 GBP1.24061103.2581.143582.06991187.5731.699991.67295
1 INR0.01201450.0096844610.01107430.02004591.816540.01646350.0162016
1 EUR1.08490.8744590.298911.81013164.0451.486641.46299

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 AUD11.83190 NAD
5 AUD59.15950 NAD
10 AUD118.31900 NAD
20 AUD236.63800 NAD
50 AUD591.59500 NAD
100 AUD1183.19000 NAD
250 AUD2957.97500 NAD
500 AUD5915.95000 NAD
1000 AUD11831.90000 NAD
2000 AUD23663.80000 NAD
5000 AUD59159.50000 NAD
10000 AUD118319.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 NAD0.08452 AUD
5 NAD0.42259 AUD
10 NAD0.84517 AUD
20 NAD1.69034 AUD
50 NAD4.22586 AUD
100 NAD8.45171 AUD
250 NAD21.12927 AUD
500 NAD42.25855 AUD
1000 NAD84.51710 AUD
2000 NAD169.03420 AUD
5000 NAD422.58550 AUD
10000 NAD845.17100 AUD