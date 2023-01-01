Chinese yuan rmb to Namibian dollars today

Convert CNY to NAD at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
2534.07 nad

1.00000 CNY = 2.53407 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.80131.376050.920650.8046671.5436983.21221.34675
1 HKD0.12818410.1763870.1180110.1031450.19787610.66650.172631
1 CAD0.7267185.6693410.6690460.5847661.1218260.47180.978707
1 EUR1.08628.473771.4946710.874051.6767590.38511.46284

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Namibian Dollar
1 CNY2.53407 NAD
5 CNY12.67035 NAD
10 CNY25.34070 NAD
20 CNY50.68140 NAD
50 CNY126.70350 NAD
100 CNY253.40700 NAD
250 CNY633.51750 NAD
500 CNY1267.03500 NAD
1000 CNY2534.07000 NAD
2000 CNY5068.14000 NAD
5000 CNY12670.35000 NAD
10000 CNY25340.70000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NAD0.39462 CNY
5 NAD1.97311 CNY
10 NAD3.94622 CNY
20 NAD7.89244 CNY
50 NAD19.73110 CNY
100 NAD39.46220 CNY
250 NAD98.65550 CNY
500 NAD197.31100 CNY
1000 NAD394.62200 CNY
2000 NAD789.24400 CNY
5000 NAD1973.11000 CNY
10000 NAD3946.22000 CNY