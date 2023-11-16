Swiss francs to Namibian dollars today

Convert CHF to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
20,685.10 nad

1.00000 CHF = 20.68510 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91870.80353683.2321.37531.5419150.4651.66639
1 EUR1.088510.874690.5981.497011.67836163.781.81386
1 GBP1.24451.143381103.5821.711561.9189187.2542.07382
1 INR0.01201460.01103780.0096541710.01652370.01852531.807780.020021

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Namibian Dollar
1 CHF20.68510 NAD
5 CHF103.42550 NAD
10 CHF206.85100 NAD
20 CHF413.70200 NAD
50 CHF1034.25500 NAD
100 CHF2068.51000 NAD
250 CHF5171.27500 NAD
500 CHF10342.55000 NAD
1000 CHF20685.10000 NAD
2000 CHF41370.20000 NAD
5000 CHF103425.50000 NAD
10000 CHF206851.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 NAD0.04834 CHF
5 NAD0.24172 CHF
10 NAD0.48344 CHF
20 NAD0.96688 CHF
50 NAD2.41720 CHF
100 NAD4.83440 CHF
250 NAD12.08600 CHF
500 NAD24.17200 CHF
1000 NAD48.34400 CHF
2000 NAD96.68800 CHF
5000 NAD241.72000 CHF
10000 NAD483.44000 CHF