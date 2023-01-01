Bulgarian levs to Namibian dollars today

1,000 bgn
10,168 nad

1.00000 BGN = 10.16800 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922251.673361.37261.543571.349550.80716818.3414
1 EUR1.0843511.814511.488381.673771.463380.875219.8885
1 NZD0.59760.55111410.8202660.9224360.8064910.48236310.9608
1 CAD0.7285440.6718721.2191211.124560.9832070.58805713.3625

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Namibian Dollar
1 BGN10.16800 NAD
5 BGN50.84000 NAD
10 BGN101.68000 NAD
20 BGN203.36000 NAD
50 BGN508.40000 NAD
100 BGN1016.80000 NAD
250 BGN2542.00000 NAD
500 BGN5084.00000 NAD
1000 BGN10168.00000 NAD
2000 BGN20336.00000 NAD
5000 BGN50840.00000 NAD
10000 BGN101680.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 NAD0.09835 BGN
5 NAD0.49174 BGN
10 NAD0.98348 BGN
20 NAD1.96696 BGN
50 NAD4.91739 BGN
100 NAD9.83479 BGN
250 NAD24.58697 BGN
500 NAD49.17395 BGN
1000 NAD98.34790 BGN
2000 NAD196.69580 BGN
5000 NAD491.73950 BGN
10000 NAD983.47900 BGN