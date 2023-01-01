10 Bulgarian levs to Namibian dollars

Convert BGN to NAD at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
105.07 nad

1.00000 BGN = 10.50740 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Namibian Dollar
1 BGN10.50740 NAD
5 BGN52.53700 NAD
10 BGN105.07400 NAD
20 BGN210.14800 NAD
50 BGN525.37000 NAD
100 BGN1050.74000 NAD
250 BGN2626.85000 NAD
500 BGN5253.70000 NAD
1000 BGN10507.40000 NAD
2000 BGN21014.80000 NAD
5000 BGN52537.00000 NAD
10000 BGN105074.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 NAD0.09517 BGN
5 NAD0.47586 BGN
10 NAD0.95171 BGN
20 NAD1.90342 BGN
50 NAD4.75856 BGN
100 NAD9.51712 BGN
250 NAD23.79280 BGN
500 NAD47.58560 BGN
1000 NAD95.17120 BGN
2000 NAD190.34240 BGN
5000 NAD475.85600 BGN
10000 NAD951.71200 BGN