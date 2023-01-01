US dollars to Namibian dollars today

Convert USD to NAD at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
18410 nad

1.00000 USD = 18.41000 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
How to convert US dollars to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 USD18.41000 NAD
5 USD92.05000 NAD
10 USD184.10000 NAD
20 USD368.20000 NAD
50 USD920.50000 NAD
100 USD1841.00000 NAD
250 USD4602.50000 NAD
500 USD9205.00000 NAD
1000 USD18410.00000 NAD
2000 USD36820.00000 NAD
5000 USD92050.00000 NAD
10000 USD184100.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / US Dollar
1 NAD0.05432 USD
5 NAD0.27159 USD
10 NAD0.54318 USD
20 NAD1.08637 USD
50 NAD2.71591 USD
100 NAD5.43183 USD
250 NAD13.57958 USD
500 NAD27.15915 USD
1000 NAD54.31830 USD
2000 NAD108.63660 USD
5000 NAD271.59150 USD
10000 NAD543.18300 USD