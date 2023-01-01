Czech korunas to Namibian dollars today

Convert CZK to NAD at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
8140.89 nad

1.00000 CZK = 0.81409 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.085450.873951402.354.3752590.32431.11580.9645
1 USD0.9212510.8051851291.954.0305583.213428.66630.8886
1 GBP1.144231.2419511604.545.00629103.34735.60211.10361
1 KRW0.000713090.0007740270.00062323310.003119740.06440910.02218840.000687798

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Namibian Dollar
1 CZK0.81409 NAD
5 CZK4.07044 NAD
10 CZK8.14089 NAD
20 CZK16.28178 NAD
50 CZK40.70445 NAD
100 CZK81.40890 NAD
250 CZK203.52225 NAD
500 CZK407.04450 NAD
1000 CZK814.08900 NAD
2000 CZK1628.17800 NAD
5000 CZK4070.44500 NAD
10000 CZK8140.89000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NAD1.22837 CZK
5 NAD6.14185 CZK
10 NAD12.28370 CZK
20 NAD24.56740 CZK
50 NAD61.41850 CZK
100 NAD122.83700 CZK
250 NAD307.09250 CZK
500 NAD614.18500 CZK
1000 NAD1228.37000 CZK
2000 NAD2456.74000 CZK
5000 NAD6141.85000 CZK
10000 NAD12283.70000 CZK