Polish zloty to Namibian dollars today

Convert PLN to NAD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = $4.397 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25
PLN to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NAD
1 PLN to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.54044.7045
Low4.37894.3789
Average4.45774.5644
Change-3.16%-5.33%
1 PLN to NAD stats

The performance of PLN to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5404 and a 30 day low of 4.3789. This means the 30 day average was 4.4577. The change for PLN to NAD was -3.16.

The performance of PLN to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7045 and a 90 day low of 4.3789. This means the 90 day average was 4.5644. The change for PLN to NAD was -5.33.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Namibian Dollar
1 PLN4.39689 NAD
5 PLN21.98445 NAD
10 PLN43.96890 NAD
20 PLN87.93780 NAD
50 PLN219.84450 NAD
100 PLN439.68900 NAD
250 PLN1,099.22250 NAD
500 PLN2,198.44500 NAD
1000 PLN4,396.89000 NAD
2000 PLN8,793.78000 NAD
5000 PLN21,984.45000 NAD
10000 PLN43,968.90000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 NAD0.22743 PLN
5 NAD1.13717 PLN
10 NAD2.27433 PLN
20 NAD4.54866 PLN
50 NAD11.37165 PLN
100 NAD22.74330 PLN
250 NAD56.85825 PLN
500 NAD113.71650 PLN
1000 NAD227.43300 PLN
2000 NAD454.86600 PLN
5000 NAD1,137.16500 PLN
10000 NAD2,274.33000 PLN