5,000 Argentine pesos to South African rand

Convert ARS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5,000 ars
93.69 zar

$1.000 ARS = R0.01874 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:12
ARS to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

ZAR
1 ARS to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01980.0211
Low0.01870.0187
Average0.01910.0197
Change-4.36%-10.24%
1 ARS to ZAR stats

The performance of ARS to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0198 and a 30 day low of 0.0187. This means the 30 day average was 0.0191. The change for ARS to ZAR was -4.36.

The performance of ARS to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0211 and a 90 day low of 0.0187. This means the 90 day average was 0.0197. The change for ARS to ZAR was -10.24.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4761.3490.90417.8231.30617.8230.762
1 AUD0.67710.9140.61312.0740.88512.0740.516
1 CAD0.7411.09410.6713.2080.96813.2080.564
1 EUR1.1061.6321.492119.7071.44419.7070.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / South African Rand
1 ARS0.01874 ZAR
5 ARS0.09369 ZAR
10 ARS0.18738 ZAR
20 ARS0.37475 ZAR
50 ARS0.93688 ZAR
100 ARS1.87376 ZAR
250 ARS4.68440 ZAR
500 ARS9.36880 ZAR
1000 ARS18.73760 ZAR
2000 ARS37.47520 ZAR
5000 ARS93.68800 ZAR
10000 ARS187.37600 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Argentine Peso
1 ZAR53.36880 ARS
5 ZAR266.84400 ARS
10 ZAR533.68800 ARS
20 ZAR1,067.37600 ARS
50 ZAR2,668.44000 ARS
100 ZAR5,336.88000 ARS
250 ZAR13,342.20000 ARS
500 ZAR26,684.40000 ARS
1000 ZAR53,368.80000 ARS
2000 ZAR106,737.60000 ARS
5000 ZAR266,844.00000 ARS
10000 ZAR533,688.00000 ARS