Argentine peso to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Polish zloty is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.022% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.320% decrease in value.