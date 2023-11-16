Czech korunas to Argentine pesos today

Convert CZK to ARS at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
156,894 ars

1.00000 CZK = 15.68940 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.08580.87421402.364.3747590.353831.12570.96465
1 USD0.9209510.8051531291.554.029283.21428.66610.88845
1 GBP1.14391.24211604.115.00429103.35235.60331.10347
1 KRW0.0007130810.0007742630.00062340110.003119660.06442960.02219510.000687894

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Argentine Peso
1 CZK15.68940 ARS
5 CZK78.44700 ARS
10 CZK156.89400 ARS
20 CZK313.78800 ARS
50 CZK784.47000 ARS
100 CZK1568.94000 ARS
250 CZK3922.35000 ARS
500 CZK7844.70000 ARS
1000 CZK15689.40000 ARS
2000 CZK31378.80000 ARS
5000 CZK78447.00000 ARS
10000 CZK156894.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ARS0.06374 CZK
5 ARS0.31869 CZK
10 ARS0.63737 CZK
20 ARS1.27474 CZK
50 ARS3.18686 CZK
100 ARS6.37371 CZK
250 ARS15.93428 CZK
500 ARS31.86855 CZK
1000 ARS63.73710 CZK
2000 ARS127.47420 CZK
5000 ARS318.68550 CZK
10000 ARS637.37100 CZK