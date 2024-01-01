20 Argentine pesos to Czech korunas

Convert ARS to CZK at the real exchange rate

20 ars
0.48 czk

$1.000 ARS = Kč0.02381 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:47
We can't send money between these currencies

ARS to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

CZK
1 ARS to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02490.0258
Low0.02360.0236
Average0.02420.0250
Change-4.28%-5.95%
1 ARS to CZK stats

The performance of ARS to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0249 and a 30 day low of 0.0236. This means the 30 day average was 0.0242. The change for ARS to CZK was -4.28.

The performance of ARS to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0258 and a 90 day low of 0.0236. This means the 90 day average was 0.0250. The change for ARS to CZK was -5.95.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8711.30617.8710.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.090.88412.090.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2420.96813.2420.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.492119.7521.44419.7520.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ARS0.02381 CZK
5 ARS0.11907 CZK
10 ARS0.23814 CZK
20 ARS0.47629 CZK
50 ARS1.19072 CZK
100 ARS2.38144 CZK
250 ARS5.95360 CZK
500 ARS11.90720 CZK
1000 ARS23.81440 CZK
2000 ARS47.62880 CZK
5000 ARS119.07200 CZK
10000 ARS238.14400 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Argentine Peso
1 CZK41.99140 ARS
5 CZK209.95700 ARS
10 CZK419.91400 ARS
20 CZK839.82800 ARS
50 CZK2,099.57000 ARS
100 CZK4,199.14000 ARS
250 CZK10,497.85000 ARS
500 CZK20,995.70000 ARS
1000 CZK41,991.40000 ARS
2000 CZK83,982.80000 ARS
5000 CZK209,957.00000 ARS
10000 CZK419,914.00000 ARS